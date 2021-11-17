Malibu beach access road reopens months after section crumbled during high surf

A section of a seaside road in Malibu that crumbled under the crush of a powerful high surf back in August reopened Tuesday after weeks of reconstruction.

The access road leading from Westward Beach Road into the Point Dume Beach parking lot in Malibu collapsed on Aug. 21 as high tides, rip currents and tall waves battered Southern California’s beaches.

The road was already eroding before it sustained heavy damage and crumbled, sending crews rushing to place boulders to prevent further damage in the area.

Since then, work was underway to rebuild the roadway while the area remained closed to the public.

On Wednesday, nearly three months later, Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the reopening of the road for Malibu beachgoers.

Good news for Malibu beachgoers! As of yesterday, November 16, 2021 @lacdbh has reopened the newly constructed access road leading from Westward Beach Rd. into the Point Dume beach parking lot in Malibu. MORE: https://t.co/BVcdJO7XWE pic.twitter.com/wTfhOMjmiL — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 17, 2021