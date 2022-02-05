Malibu City Council makes findings on harassment allegations against mayor pro tem public

Six months after the Malibu City Council ended an investigation into harassment allegations against Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein, city officials released their findings this week.

Silverstein was found to be unprofessional and hostile but not culpable of gender-based discrimination against former City Manager Reva Feldman, according to an investigation conducted by Ellis Investigations Law Corp., which contracts with the city. Councilmembers released the findings Friday. The investigation took place from May to July of last year.

“As an initial matter, it was the case that Mr. Silverstein’s communications and conduct toward and about Ms. Feldman were frequently hostile and unprofessional. Ms. Feldman and witnesses described Mr. Silverstein’s conduct as ‘harassment’ and a ‘hostile work environment,’” Leslie D. Ellis wrote in a letter to the city.

“Ms. Feldman had indicated gender as the underlying reason for Mr. Silverstein’s conduct,” Ellis continued. “If Ms. Feldman’s gender were a factor, then Mr. Silverstein’s pattern of hostile and unprofessional conduct toward her reflected ‘harassment’ and a ‘hostile work environment.’ The evidence, however, did not support that Mr. Silverstein’s conduct involved a gender-based animus toward Ms. Feldman.”

