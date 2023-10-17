Four people died Tuesday night following a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 21500 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were injured and crews were working to remove them from the vehicles and transport them to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

One of the involved vehicles in a deadly crash in Malibu is seen on its side on Oct. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

Video from Sky5 showed at least two vehicles that sustained major damage, including one vehicle that rolled onto its side. Severe front end damage to one of the vehicles seemed to indicate that the crash was a head-on collision.

“We’ve had a horrible car accident and it’s closed down all of PCH,” a L.A. Fire Cpt. told KTLA. “Unfortunately, we have four DOA’s, we have four victims that did not survive. The sheriff is out here and they’re going to have a massive investigation to find out what caused this. It’s a tough scene right now.”

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, but officials told KTLA’s Omar Lewis that speed was likely a factor.