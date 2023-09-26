The Malibu Triathlon is back on after an endangered fish nearly caused the cancellation of the local race and the third race in the Super League Triathlon Championship Series, which are scheduled for this weekend.

An endangered fish, the tidewater goby, had been spotted in a flooded underpass at Zuma Beach on what was part of the bike course, according to Tri247.

“Heavy rains in the Los Angeles area flooded the Zuma Underpass, called a ‘key part’ of that section of the race, and before the water could be cleared, translucent two-inch fish called tidewater goby took up residence there,” explained the Hollywood Reporter.

The course was redesigned earlier this month to accommodate the goby, but “by then, Malibu officials insisted it was too late to grant a permit for the triathlon … because under city law, nearby residents were supposed to be informed of the event at least 32 days beforehand,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

After a series of denials, the event finally got the go-ahead from the Malibu City Council Monday night.

In a statement to Tri247, the Super League Triathlon Championship Series thanked the Malibu City Council for allowing the race to continue, as it’s a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“We are fully focused on delivering an enjoyable and life-changing experience for so many athletes while also generating significant funds for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA),” the organization said. “We are proud to announce that we have already reached the $1 million fundraising mark for CHLA in 2023. This is an incredible achievement of which we are very proud and we hope to raise even more funds in the days, weeks and years to come.”