The dangerous surf in Southern California isn’t done just yet.

Big waves in Orange and Ventura counties have garnered attention, and now it seems it’s Malibu’s turn.

Late Tuesday morning, city officials warned residents about the threat headed their way.

“Dangerous beach conditions forecast for Malibu Wed 1/3 – Thurs 1/4,” officials said on X, formerly Twitter. “Beware dangerous rip currents, powerful waves, beach erosion, debris in water. Stay off rocks & jetties. Stay near staffed lifeguard towers.”

The National Weather Service said surf will peak between Wednesday and the weekend. In Los Angeles County, those waves are expected to reach 6 to 10 feet, while in Ventura County, waves could be 7 to 12 feet.

A minimal risk of coastal flooding will be in effect through Saturday, though this weekend, the risk level rises to moderate for beach areas and parking lots, the NWS said.

Despite that, there is “high confidence that it will NOT be as severe as last week,” officials said.

The adverse ocean conditions accompany a series of cold storms headed to Southern California.