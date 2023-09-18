Some Tujunga homeowners found some unexpected guests enjoying their backyard amenities last month. The couple found a bear and her two cubs taking a dip in their pool behind their house on Hillhaven Drive.

The homeowners, Jon and Karen Von Gunten, say the bears came out of Rowley Canyon, which connects to the Angeles National Forest, in search of a place to cool down in the scorching temperatures.

The couple captured a video of the bears taking a quick dip in the pool and enjoying some fun play time, before heading back into the forest.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t in the pool,” said one of the homeowners while recording the video.

Throughout the summer months, bear sightings and encounters have become more frequent in Southern California.

If you find yourself face-to-face with a bear, the National Park Service offers these tips to stay safe:

-Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Help the bear recognize you as a human. It may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.

-Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Bears may bluff their way out of an encounter by charging and then turning away at the last second. Bears may also react defensively by wooﬁng, yawning, salivating, growling, snapping their jaws, and laying their ears back.

-Continue to talk to the bear in low tones; this will help you stay calmer, and it won’t be threatening to the bear. A scream or sudden movement may trigger an attack. Never imitate bear sounds or make a high-pitched squeal.

-Pick up small children immediately. Do not make any loud noises or screams—the bear may think it's the sound of a prey animal. Slowly wave your arms above your head and tell the bear to back off. Do NOT run or make any sudden movements.