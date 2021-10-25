Mammoth Mountain, set to open Friday, gets 2 feet of snow

Mammoth Mountain received more than two feet of snow on Oct. 25, 2021. (MMSA/ Christian Pondella)

Mammoth Mountain received more than two feet of snow Monday, with more flakes expected to fall in the evening.

The 41 inches of snow that have so far fallen this month on the upper elevations of the mountain make it the second snowiest October on record, trailing 2004.

The popular skiing and snowboarding destination is set to open for the winter sports season on Friday, two weeks earlier than anticipated due to the region’s first major storm of the season, according to Mammoth spokesperson Tim Leroy.

Cold overnight temperatures predicted in the forecast will aid early season snowmaking to expand terrain, he added.

It will be just the 10th time in Mammoth’s history that the mountain has opened in October for skiing and snowboarding.

Opening day operations will be based out of Main Lodge. It remains unclear how many lifts and trails will be open to start, but officials are expected to release more details this week.

Check out some of these rain and snowfall totals! https://t.co/yybdMeti0i. Most of these are 24 hour reports, but a few of the highest rainfall totals are actually storm totals. Conditions will continue to gradually improve today with the weather shifting south. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/vRHggctmk0 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 25, 2021