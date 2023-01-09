A worker uses a snowblower to carve out a path at Mammoth Mountain Resort on Jan. 9, 2023 (Mammoth Mountain Resort)

The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts.

Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The resort projects between 30 and 36 inches to fall overnight.

On Monday, officials announced that this year’s snowfall has already surpassed last year’s total. The resort has seen 270 inches of snow accumulation so far this season. For the 2021-2022 season, Mammoth Mountain received a total of 260″ of snow.

California Ski Report (January 9, 2023)

Resort Name Snowfall (24hrs) Base Depth Open Trails Open Lifts