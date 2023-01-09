The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts.

Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The resort projects between 30 and 36 inches to fall overnight.

On Monday, officials announced that this year’s snowfall has already surpassed last year’s total. The resort has seen 270 inches of snow accumulation so far this season. For the 2021-2022 season, Mammoth Mountain received a total of 260″ of snow.

California Ski Report (January 9, 2023)

Resort NameSnowfall (24hrs)Base DepthOpen TrailsOpen Lifts
Bear Valley 12″116″ Machine Groomed50/5689% Open8/10
Boreal Mountain Resort14″107″ Powder5/3415% Open4/8
Dodge Ridge 11″70-80″ Powder67/71100% Open7/10
Heavenly50-109″ Powder44/97116% Open27/28
Homewood Mountain Resort50-86″ Powder29/6794% Open5/8
June Mountain 8″71″ Powder42/4398% Open4/7
Mammoth Mountain 14″140-194″ Powder118/17368% Open18/25
Mountain High20-30″ Packed Powder27/5929% Open8/14
Mt. Shasta Ski Park10″92″ Powder38/38100% Open4/5
Northstar California9″48-98″ Powder100/10089% Open19/20
Palisades Tahoe8″40″ Powder132/24554% Open29/44
Sierra-at-Tahoe11″82-125″ Powder40/4785% Open5/14
Ski China Peak8″80″ Machine Groomed52/52100% Open8/11
Snow Summit24-36″ Machine Groomed27/27104% Open10/16
Snow Valley 2″18-36″ Machine Groomed19/3259% Open6/12
Sugar Bowl Resort 11″79-123″ Powder79/10575% Open9/12
Tahoe Donner 6″30-50″ Powder16/1794% Open4/5
