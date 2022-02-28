Man, 17-year-old girl fatally shot in San Bernardino

William Brandon Smith, who was fatally shot in San Bernardino is seen in a photo released by the Police Department on Feb. 28, 2022.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found fatally shot in San Bernardino over the weekend, police said.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Arrowhead Avenue, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The victims were found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, William Brandon Smith, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital where she later died. She has not been identified but was a resident of Colton.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene for the investigation and are attempting to identify assailants and a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective J. Alvarez at

alvarez_jo@sbcity.org or 909-388-4935, or Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org, or 909-384-5613.