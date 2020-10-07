Man, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placentia, police say

A man found dead in a Placentia neighborhood apparently took his own life after fatally stabbing his two children in a nearby home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Swanson Avenue regarding an unknown disturbance about 12:38 a.m., according to a news release from the Placentia Police Department.

A wounded man was found in the grass of a front yard when officers arrived. They also found two children bleeding and suffering from stab wounds in a home across the street.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the children dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Two other people who were inside the home at the time were unharmed, according to the Police Department.

The man, who investigators said is possibly the father of the children, was also pronounced dead.

Investigators described the incident as a suspected murder-suicide and said there are currently no known outstanding suspects.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Placentia Police Department at 714-993-8164. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.