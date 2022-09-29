A man was killed with his two dogs as they were walking in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The victim was walking his dogs near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and pronounced the man and his two dogs dead at the scene.

The driver tried to flee but crashed into several parked cars near 7th Street and Hill, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement was able to take the unidentified driver into custody.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.