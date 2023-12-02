A 24-year-old man and two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly brandished a gun at two victims and stole NOS tanks from them.

According to a press release from the Chino Hills Police Department, the unidentified male and female victims purchased two tanks of nitrous oxide from JZ Motorsport in La Puente on Nov. 26.

Upon leaving the store, they traveled to the 15100 block of Fairfield Rancho Road in Chino Hills, where they were confronted by three suspects who had followed them in a black Acura from JZ Motorsports.

As the victims removed the tanks from a duffle bag in the backseat of their car, two male Hispanic juveniles, aged 15 and 17, approached them and and brandished a semi-automatic pistol.

A struggle then ensued between all four parties involved, police said.

“The male victim struggled with the 15-year-old male suspect and the suspect dropped the pistol,” SBSD said. “The female victim, attempting to fend off the attackers, tried to pick up the pistol … The 17-year-old suspect picked up the pistol before the female victim was able to do so.”

The teen then pointed the pistol at the victims and took the duffle bag, officials confirmed.

Four days later, the black Acura was stopped by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in La Puente. In the vehicle were the two teens and 24-year-old Brian Avila of El Monte.

SBSD deputies responded and assumed the investigation, and upon executing a search warrant on Avila’s vehicle, detectives discovered a NOS tank and an unregistered .357 semi-automatic pistol, law enforcement officials said.

Avila and the two teens were all arrested for robbery and booked at the West Valley Detention Center and the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall, respectively.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting their website.