Man, 20, dies after being found shot in car that crashed outside hospital in Panorama City area

Police are asking for the public’s help finding suspects in the shooting death of a man who was found with another gunshot victim in a car that had crashed outside a hospital in the Panorama City area Sunday.

Officers were at Mission Community Hospital on 14850 Roscoe Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. when a security guard flagged them down about a crash in front of the hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

They found a car that had missed the entrance of the hospital and slammed into bushes, almost hitting a water hydrant.

The windows were shattered, and looked as though they had been shot at.

Inside, they found a 20-year-old passenger suffering from at least one gunshot to his chest and that the driver had also been shot in the upper torso.

The passenger was taken to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was admitted to Mission Community Hospital and treated for his injury.

Detectives found out that the two had been shot in the Westchester neighborhood of L.A. at the 9200 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, where there was evidence of a shooting, according to LAPD.

Officials did not identify the man killed and no description of any suspects involved was available.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD, Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-9550. Those who wish to provide an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.