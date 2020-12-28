Man, 34, fatally shot in Victorville apartment complex parking lot on Christmas Eve

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Victorville apartment complex on Christmas Eve, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies found Peter Eugene Clayton, a resident of Victorville, down in the parking lot of Kimberly Apartments at 12:51 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department. They were responding to multiple reports of shots fired when they found Clayton unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives believe Clayton arrived in his vehicle, parked in the lot and somehow made contact with the shooter, officials said. The shooter fled after firing at Clayton.

No other details have been released by sheriff’s officials as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Malcolm Page at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.