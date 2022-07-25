An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead in the High Desert Detention Center two days after being arrested.

The discovery came as a deputy and a nurse were conducting morning medical checks at the Adelanto facility around 8:55 a.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell, prompting workers to render CPR, the news release stated.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

He was initially arrested by the Hesperia Police Department on July 21, and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.