Man, 40, hospitalized after fire erupts in East Hollywood commercial building

A 40-year-old man was transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a commercial building in East Hollywood.

The fire began sometime before 4:30 a.m. in a one-story “L” shaped building in the 600 block of North Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the roof of the building.

A 40-year-old victim suffering from smoke inhalation was located and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, Stewart stated.

There were initial reports that someone may be trapped inside the building but no other victims were found, according to the alert.

More than 80 firefighters extinguished the blaze in just under 40 minutes and managed to keep the fire from extending down through the building.

Traffic was impacted at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Melrose Avenue during the firefight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.