A 77-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver as he tried to cross a street in Thousand Oaks Tuesday.

A deputy initially spotted the victim, who appeared to have collapsed in a marked crosswalk, on Thousand Oaks Boulevard just west of Clay Court, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The deputy later determined that the injured man had been with a group of individuals who were waiting to cross the boulevard around 8:40 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old Thousand Oaks resident, started to cross the roadway when he was struck by a white sedan, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe the sedan was traveling eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard when it struck the victim.

A witness told authorities the driver stopped momentarily just past the crosswalk but then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No description of the hit-and-run driver was given.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call Senior Traffic Investigator Marcos Moreno at 805-947-8289. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and criminal complaint against whoever is responsible.