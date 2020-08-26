Man, 82, dies after being struck by truck in La Puente area; hit-and-run driver sought: CHP

CHP released this photo of a pickup truck being sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Aug. 24, 2020.

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an 82-year-old man in the La Puente area, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The victim, Ramon Reyno of Los Angeles, was walking along Valley Boulevard, west of Giano Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to a CHP news release.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Valley Boulevard when it veered right, crossed over the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian, the release stated.

Reyno died after being taken to Pomona Valley Medical Hospital for his injuries.

The pickup truck fled the crash site and continued driving westbound on the street, officials said.

CHP described the wanted vehicle as a white 1990s Ford Ranger with a landscaping business logo on the doors, and landscaping equipment in the truck’s open bed area. It possibly has a broken right-side headlight and damage along the right side.

A detailed description of the driver was not provided.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident is asked to call Officer David Huggett or Officer Christian Rodriguez at 626-338-1164, referencing CHP case No. 9525-2020-03750.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Correction: A previous version of this article contained an incorrect date. This post has been updated.