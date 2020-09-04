Man accused in attempted kidnapping of teen linked to series of sex crimes in his former Ventura neighborhood

Edgar Ruelas is seen in a March 6, 2020, booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A man previously linked to a series of Ventura County sex crimes is now accused in four more incidents that occurred near where he used to live in Ventura, investigators said Thursday.

Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas, 38, of Woodland Hills, was previously linked by DNA to a 2017 burglary and sex assault after he was arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap a teenage girl on an Oak Park hiking trail earlier this year.

After speaking to Ruelas’ ex-wife, detectives now believe the man is behind several more incidents in 2016.

The crimes all occurred within a 2.5 mile radius of the 3360 Webster St. residence where Ruelas lived with his ex-wife after they married in 2016, according to a Ventura police news release.

The location is also near the Ventura County government complex, which includes the Sheriff’s Office headquarters and county courthouse.

The series of four crimes began in April 2016 and ended in August 2016, shortly before the couple moved from the neighborhood that September.

In each instance, the attacker was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask — that same outfit Ruelas allegedly wore in the Oak Park kidnapping attempt. Most victims also reported that he wore gloves, deputies said.

The predator usually entered the home through a sliding glass door between 5 and 6 a.m. Three of the victims were sleeping when they were sexually assaulted, and the fourth noticed a man peeping through her bedroom window, officials said.

The victims’ screams caused the attacker to flee, police said.

After speaking with detectives, Ruelas’ ex-wife realized he matched the suspect description and his behavior was consistent with that of the suspect during the time period. She also said Ruelas stopped his suspicious behavior and early morning outings, which he said were hikes, when officials began investigating the crime series, the Police Department said.

Others who lived in the neighborhood during that time said they’d seen Ruelas leave his home early in the morning and they suspected he could be behind the crimes, but they never reported it, investigators said.

Ventura police are now requesting Ruelas be charged with residential burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and sexual penetration by force.

He was previously accused of false imprisonment, assault with intent to commit a sexual assault and forced sexual penetration during the commission of a burglary.

He’s been in custody since March 6, when he was located at Torrey Pines State Preserve in San Diego.

Inmate records show he’s being held on $5 million bail and scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8.