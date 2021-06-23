Man accused in Seal Beach bear spray attack linked to Proud Boys violence in Fresno

A man arrested by Seal Beach police after a road rage incident in which authorities allege he fired bear spray into a car with a family inside is a convicted felon arrested earlier this year during a violent altercation involving the Proud Boys.

Marcus Kelly, 43, was apprehended in Hemet on Sunday after Seal Beach police detectives identified him as the motorist involved in the June 14 attack on Pacific Coast Highway. Investigators believe the attack may be part of a pattern of incidents involving Kelly and have asked witnesses and victims to come forward.

Seal Beach Lt. Nick Nicholas said he could not release specifics about why they suspect there may be other attacks as it is an ongoing investigation. He said the department has no evidence that the June 14 attack was a hate crime.

In April, Fresno police arrested Kelly on suspicion of being a felon in possession of bear spray after a series of street confrontations that involved members of the extremist group the Proud Boys. Kelly was detained after officers intervened in the confrontations. Fresno Chief Paco Balderrama at the time said Kelly was wearing clothing consistent with the Proud Boys, although a department spokesman said the suspect denied any affiliation.

