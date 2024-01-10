A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman and threatening her with a large knife.

The suspect was identified as Michael Turner, 29, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 28, deputies responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Santa Clara River bottom. The wooded area is located just north of the Central Avenue and Vineyard Avenue intersection in Oxnard.

Arriving deputies found the victim, identified only as a 27-year-old woman, had allegedly been battered by the suspect who was also her boyfriend.

She was found with several visible injuries at the time. Turner had reportedly brandished a large wooden object and a large knife at the victim, authorities said.

“Turner proceeded to make credible threats towards the victim, causing her to be in fear for her safety,” deputies said.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly threatened another victim, identified only as a 52-year-old woman, causing her to fear for her safety as well.

Ground units and a helicopter responded to the wooded area to search for Turner, but he fled the scene before authorities arrived.

“Unfortunately, due to the dense foliage and difficult terrain, Turner was not located,” deputies said.

On Jan. 9, Turner was eventually located at the Santa Clara River bottom just south of Kennebec Linear Park in Ventura.

He was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and criminal threats. He is being held on $50,000 bail.