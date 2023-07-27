Sergio Andrew Garcia is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 18, 2023.

A man accused in a series of assaults against women in Los Angeles is being held without bail.

Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21, was scheduled to be arraigned during a court appearance Thursday, but the matter was continued until Aug. 17.

Garcia was arrested Tuesday in Tijuana after being tied to at least eight assaults against women in East Los Angeles and other areas of L.A.

He was brought back to L.A. County and booked on suspicion of robbery, assault with intent to commit rape and penetration with a foreign object, Luna said.

Also on Thursday, protective orders were issued to six victims related to the case.

Rosalina Martinez was attacked in East Los Angeles on July 17, 2023.

In one incident, Garcia allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman and pulled down her pants and underwear while she was working in her East L.A. yard.

Authorities believe he may be responsible for even more attacks and are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to come forward.

Authorities called him a “vicious assailant” and a “horrible deviant.”