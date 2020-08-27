Man accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Culver City police officers

The 8500 block of National Boulevard is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at Culver City police officers early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident began about 1:25 a.m. when the officers spotted a suspicious vehicle along the 8500 block of National Boulevard, police said in a social media post.

The rear passenger side door of the vehicle was partially open in front of a business that was closed.

As the officers drove closer to the vehicle, a man got out of the vehicle and allegedly “fired one shot in the direction of the officers,” police said.

The suspect then ran away, but was taken into custody shortly after. A loaded handgun was found at the scene.

Neither the suspect, who was not identified, nor the officers were injured.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.