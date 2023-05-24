A man is accused of attempting to sexually assault an elderly woman while she was gardening in Ventura on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Lathanial Walker, 26, by the Ventura Police Department.

Officers received reports of an attempted sexual assault on the 200 block of South Dunning Street around 8:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim, a 75-year-old woman, had been gardening in her front yard when Walker approached her on foot.

He stood for several minutes while watching her tend to the garden. Then he suddenly moved in closer to her and dropped his pants, police said.

“Walker grabbed the victim from behind and began to drag her toward a more secluded area,” police said. “The victim yelled for help and neighbors intervened to save the victim from further trauma.”

During the intervention, Walker fled toward a nearby mall but was later apprehended by responding officers.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit rape, and elder abuse.

Authorities discovered Walker was released from custody on March 18 in connection to an Oxnard burglary arrest from 2021.

He has numerous arrests from other states including Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida. Charges in those cases include assault on a child, assault on a police officer, robbery, and stolen vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ventura police at 805-339-4400. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at lacrimestoppers.org.