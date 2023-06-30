Blessing Wainiwheh is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on June 30, 2023.

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Reseda and sexually assaulting her, police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 19500 block of Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Blessing Wainiwheh, allegedly entered the home through a window and sexually assaulted the victim before running away.

Wainiwheh was eventually found hiding inside a home near the victim’s residence that he had also allegedly broken into, police said.

Authorities released a booking photo of Wainiwheh and they believe he is responsible for additional sexual assaults.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Wainiwheh, or has additional information about him, is asked to call Detective Joseph Hampton at 818-374-7717 or 818-374-7611. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 213-972-2971 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.