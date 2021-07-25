Man accused of carrying unconscious woman to van in West Hollywood and driving away released on bond

Fernando Diaz is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on July 25, 2021.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping an unconscious woman in West Hollywood was released on bond a day later, officials confirmed Sunday.

Fernando Diaz, 50, was arrested at 3 a.m. Friday by deputies in West Hollywood after he was allegedly seen carrying an unconscious woman to his white van and driving away, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The incident happened in West Hollywood’s bar and nightclub area, but the details about what exactly transpired were not released.

Diaz’s bail amount was set at $100,000 and he was released on Saturday after posting bond, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s inmate locator.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses, or anyone who may have had contact with Diaz on Friday night or in the past to call Det. Cynthia Mejia at 310-358-4028, or at c2mejia@lasd.org.