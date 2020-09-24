Man accused of driving into Pasadena protesters allegedly sent arms to training camp for ‘civil disorders’

A San Marino man accused of intentionally driving his truck into a crowd of protesters in Pasadena in May has been charged with conspiring to violate firearms laws, U.S. prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and making a false statement in relation to the acquisition of firearms. According to the affidavit, Hung collected weapons and equipment from suppliers across the country and turned his family’s vineyard in Lodi into a training camp “to prepare to engage in civil disorders.”

Pasadena police first arrested Hung on May 31 on suspicion of attempted assault with a deadly weapon after he intentionally drove into a crowd of protesters demonstrating against racial injustice in Old Town Pasadena, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint. People dispersed as the pickup neared and no injuries were reported.

The affidavit says that Hung’s truck was decorated with flags related to right-wing extremist groups.

