Man accused of fatally shooting woman at Whittier Kohl’s arrested in Barstow

A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Kohl’s in Whittier was taken into custody in Barstow, police said Wednesday.

Enrique Acosta is shown in a photo released by the Whittier Police Department on Dec. 23, 2020.

The incident unfolded about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store in the Whittwood Town Center, located at 15602 Whittwood Lane.

Whittier police officials told KTLA that a man entered the store and shot the victim, who died at the scene.

The incident appeared to be a domestic dispute, but the relationship between the unidentified woman and suspect has not been revealed.

The man left the scene before police arrived.

During their investigation, police identified the suspect as Enrique Acosta, 41, he was eventually arrested in the Barstow area, officials said in a social media post. It is unclear when he was arrested.

Acosta was taken to the Whittier Police Department jail and was booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held on $1 million bail, police said in the post.

Police have not released additional information about the shooting or the arrest.