Man accused of fatally stabbing relative, injuring 2 others in Mid-Wilshire apartment is arrested

LAPD officials respond to a fatal stabbing in the Mid-Wilshire area on March 1, 2021. (KTLA)

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a family member and holding others against their will in a Mid-Wilshire apartment has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday.

James Lesnau, 28, allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s to death and assaulted two other family members with a knife about 4:50 a.m. Monday in an apartment along the 4500 block of West Olympic Boulevard.

He was already wanted in connection with previous family violence and assaulting family members, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

Lesnau was found and arrested without incident about 7:50 p.m. Monday at Delaware Road and North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. He was booked on suspicion of murder and the outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

It is unclear what led up to the fatal stabbing or the motive behind the crime.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the victims in Monday’s case or the previous incident involving Lesnau’s family.