Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Long Beach clerk who tried to stop him from stealing: Police

The Long Beach Police Department released surveillance video on July 25, 2020 showing a man they identified as a thief who killed a liquor store clerk in a hit-and-run crash.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of a Long Beach liquor store clerk, who police say was trying to stop the suspect from stealing.

Officers found 33-year-old Jamal Darby, driving the car they believe he used in the crash, near his residence on West 57th Street in Los Angeles’ Vermont-Slauson neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Darby was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, robbery and burglary, while the vehicle was seized as evidence, the department said.

Investigators say Darby was identified as a suspect after they uncovered evidence linking him to the July 24 killing of Victor Talavera, a 57-year-old Long Beach resident.

Darby had allegedly stolen miscellaneous items from Talavera’s store on the 300 block of West Anaheim Street, and Talavera followed Darby and climbed onto the hood of his sedan in an effort to stop him.

Darby drove about three blocks before he maneuvered to force Talavera off the car, knocking him into the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street near Magnolia Avenue, according to police.

The following day, investigators released surveillance video from the store in hopes of identifying the driver.

Inmate records showed Darby remained in custody Wednesday night on $3 million bail.