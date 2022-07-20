A cache of ghost guns seized by police is seen in an image released by the LAPD on July 20, 2022.

A man was arrested after a large cache of so-called ghost guns were seized at his home, police said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s gun reduction task force became aware of a felon in possession of firearms and was able to identify 32-year-old Eric Petrossian as the suspect.

Police searched Petrossian’s home on Wednesday and found multiple firearms, firearm parts, firearm manufacturing tools, ammunition, money and narcotics.

The seized firearms were unserialized and privately made, police said.

Investigators determined that Petrossian was allegedly manufacturing assault firearms inside his home.

Petrossian was booked on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons and his bail was set at $50,000.

No further details about the arrest or the suspect have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the LAPD’s west bureau at 213-473-0408.