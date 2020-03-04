Man accused of murder following ‘suspicious death’ of friend in Chino

Alfonso Andalaon, 32, of Chino was arrested on suspicion of murder on March 3, 2020. (Credit: Chino Police Department)

Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the death of his friend, which authorities had previously labeled suspicious, in a commercial neighborhood in Chino earlier this week, officials said.

Alfonso Andalon, 32, of Chino, was booked on suspicion of murder, the Chino Police Department said in a written statement.

The investigation began Sunday when the body of a man was discovered with “apparent blunt force trauma” in the 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, the statement said. “The death was investigated as a homicide.”

Detectives ultimately identified Andalon as a suspect in the killing and took him into custody.

“Andalon is a friend of the victim and confessed to the crime,” the police statement said.

Authorities withheld the identity of the victim pending notification of family. Further details regarding the circumstances or motive in the killing were also not released.

Information regarding Andalon’s bail amount and initial court appearance was not available Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Chino police Criminal Investigations Bureau Sgt. Mike Infusino at 909-334-3066.