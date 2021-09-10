Man accused of pushing, spitting on grandmother arrested in Bloomington

A 45-year-old man suspected of pushing and spitting on a grandmother in Bloomington was arrested Thursday.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 1000 block of Claremont Avenue after a disturbance was reported at about 10:36 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The caller told the dispatcher a family member had assaulted their grandmother and was burning items at the residence.

Investigators determined that 45-year-old Modesto Banuelos spat on the 74-year-old victim, pushed her and lit items on fire in the front yard, the release stated.

Banuelos, a resident of Bloomington, was located and arrested without incident.

He was later booked on suspicion of elder abuse, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-356-6767. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.