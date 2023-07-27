A man was arrested for allegedly recording a young girl in an Orange County public restroom.

The suspect was identified as Jacob Anthony Arriola, 33, by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 23, Arriola allegedly followed a 12-year-old girl into a women’s restroom at a park in Fullerton while recording her.

When the girl noticed Arriola, she immediately left the restroom and told her parents what had happened.

The parents confronted Arriola and held him down until police arrived and arrested him.

While searching the women’s restroom, a wireless hidden camera was discovered. A further search led to the discovery of child pornography on the suspect’s devices as well, police said.

Jacob Anthony Arriola, 33, in a photo from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“Pedophiles will stop at nothing to satiate their own indulgences – even brazenly recording a young girl at a public restroom during the day, only a short distance away from parents,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Thankfully, the girl immediately reported what had happened and adults intervened. Protecting our children is paramount to me and to our community and we will do everything we can to hold those accountable who seek to exploit and manipulate kids.”

Arriola was arrested on multiple charges including possession of child pornography, using a concealed recording device to record someone without their consent, using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene matter or production of pornography, and placing a concealed camera to secretly videotape someone in partial dress and peeping.

He is being held at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange on $20,000 bail. Arriola has pled not guilty and faces up to three years in state prison if convicted on all counts.

Police believe there may be additional victims of Arriola.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fullerton Police at 714-738-6759 or email egarcia@fullertonpd.org.