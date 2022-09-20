The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault of a girl at a supermarket on Sunday.

The alleged attack happened around 2 p.m. at a Stater Brothers supermarket.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released images of this unidentified man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a supermarket bathroom

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a man followed a young girl into the store’s bathroom, locked the door and sexually assaulted her.

The girl screamed for help, which caught the attention of store employees who rushed to her help, unlocked the door and grabbed the man until authorities could arrive on scene.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Photos of the suspect have been shared by the Sheriff’s Department, although the man was not identified by authorities.

The unidentified man is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He is due in court Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department said it believes there may be additional victims who have not come forward or been located yet. Detective are asking anyone with information about additional victims to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be provided at lacrimestoppers.org.