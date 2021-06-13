Man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend at Garden Grove home arrested after SWAT standoff

A man who is accused of sexually assaulting his live-in girlfriend at their home in Garden Grove was arrested early Sunday after a standoff with SWAT and crisis negotiators, police reported.

The incident was reported at 1:35 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a home in the 7700 block of Chapman Avenue to a call about a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers tried to make contact with the suspect, James Lehman, who was still inside of the apartment but he refused to come out, police said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Lehman, 33, ultimately surrendered after negotiators got him to comply with officers.

He was arrested for sexual assault related charges and was booked into the Orange County Jail.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was released.