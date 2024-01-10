A man has been arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman while impersonating a police officer in Long Beach.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Martin Lopez, 55, faces felony charges for attempted kidnapping, sexual battery and second-degree robbery following his arrest last week.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, on Dec. 27, Lopez approached the victim at her car as she was leaving a restaurant in Long Beach. He allegedly identified himself as a police officer, flashed a fake badge, and then sexually assaulted the woman under the false pretense of a search.

He then allegedly tried to command the woman to get into his vehicle, but was unsuccessful after he was confronted by several people who witnessed the incident. He then fled the scene before the real police could arrive.

Long Beach police began investigating and on Jan. 4, he was arrested and booked into jail with bail set at $2.4 million.

“This arrest is a testament to our commitment to bringing justice to victims and getting dangerous suspects out of our community,” said Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “We urge anyone who may have also been a victim of this suspect to please come forward and we stand ready to assist the District Attorney in the prosecution of this case.”

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 24. According to the D.A.’s Office, he has previous violent felony convictions and could face a maximum sentence of 77 years to life in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press release that his office would be deploying resources from the Bureau of Victim Services to provide services for the victim if needed. He also vowed that the D.A.’s Office Sex Crimes Division would “spare no effort” in ensuring Lopez is held accountable for the crimes.

Gascón also said it is believed there may be additional victims of Lopez who have not been located. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.