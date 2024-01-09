A transient who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s puppy is also facing a weapons charge.

David Sumlin, 32, allegedly fatally shot the puppy during an argument with his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 2 in Los Angeles.

According to police, Sumlin allegedly put a pillow over the puppy and told the victim, identified by prosecutors only as “S.W.,” that “it’s either you or the dog.” He then shot the pet, which later died at a local animal shelter, officials said.

In addition to the alleged attack on the dog, Sumlin is wanted on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a complaint filed Monday. The filing was first reported by Seamus Hughes of Court Watch.

Sumlin has been convicted of at least four felonies, according to the complaint, including transportation of a controlled substance for sale, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm.

He is still at large and being sought by police.

Anyone who spots Sumlin should not approach him. Instead, they’re asked to contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information can call Officer J. Roman at 213-709-9017 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.