Man accused of stabbing 2, shooting at 4 in violent Rancho Cucamonga crime series

A Los Angeles County man was in custody after a series of violent crimes in Rancho Cucamonga early Wednesday morning, including a carjacking attempt, multiple shootings and stabbings, and an attack on a deputy.

Sergio Rodriguez is seen in an undated photo released May 13, 2020, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sergio Rodriguez, 46, of Altadena, was armed with a semi-automatic gun and box cutter, and wound up stabbing two people and injuring one, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Authorities were first alerted to the violence around 1:15 a.m., when someone reported their vehicle was shot at multiple times in the area of Milliken Avenue and the 210 Freeway. The gunman struck the vehicle’s tire before fleeing in his red 1993 Honda Accord, deputies said.

Rodriguez headed south on Milliken, where he collided with another vehicle at the intersection with Base Line Road. When that driver pulled over, Rodriguez stabbed him several times and tried to carjack him, but ultimately got back into his Honda and fled, according to investigators.

Further south down Milliken Avenue, he headed into an apartment complex and rammed his car into another while waiting for the security gate to open, officials said.

Rodriguez is also accused of stabbing that driver several times before fleeing the scene.

The suspect then allegedly tried to abandon his Accord near the corner of Milliken Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, but deputies say they spotted him. They tried to detain him, but Rodriguez refused to cooperate and attacked a deputy with the box cutter, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputy was slashed in his abdominal and groin area. But he was wearing a protective vest, and the cut did not go beyond his uniform shirt and pants, officials said.

While investigating the crime scenes, deputies received calls from others reporting they were shot at on the eastbound 210 Freeway. One of those people had been wounded in the leg.

A total of nine victims have been identified: the two drivers stabbed, the one who was shot, three who were shot at and the deputy who was attacked but not hurt.

Deputies say they recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol and box cutter from one of the scenes.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a knife, attempted murder and assault with a firearm, carjacking and possessing a controlled substance.

He remained in custody Wednesday evening on $4 million bail, inmate records showed.