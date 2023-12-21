A Los Angeles man has been arrested and faces felony charges for allegedly sending threatening emails to the FBI, including one in which he threatened to blow up the L.A. Field Office.

Mark William Anten, 52, was arrested Thursday at his home in Sun Valley and is being held in custody without bond.

According to the United States Department of Justice, beginning in July, Anten began contacting the FBI by email making various violent threats, including boasting about his similarities to the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, saying that he was working on his own manifesto.

Kaczynski, who died in federal prison earlier this year after serving less than 30 years of his multiple life sentences, committed several bombings in America, killing three and injuring nearly two-dozen more.

The threats continued for several weeks and, according to the DOJ, on Nov. 23, Anten allegedly emailed FBI agents and voiced his affinity for Kaczynski, bragging that he was voted most likely in his graduating class to be the “next Unabomber.”

On Nov. 20, two FBI officers interviewed Anten in front of his home where he allegedly admitted to sending the threatening emails and was warned to cease further communication.

Despite this intervention, Anten’s behavior allegedly worsened, officials said.

Anten is believed to have sent a string of violent emails to FBI agents on Dec. 5, threatening to “Unabomb” the FBI Los Angeles Field Office in Westwood. The following day he sent an email which read: “I can go on a mass murder spree. In fact, it would be very explainable by your actions.”

The emails were signed by “SuperMax” or “Death,” officials said. Kaczynski spent the bulk of his prison sentence living in a “SuperMax” federal prison facility in Colorado.

He also allegedly sent screenshots of an online search for “how to make a dirty bomb.”

That same day, Anten visited the FBI Field Office, which was confirmed by security footage. In another email, he promised to continue visiting the facility.

The FBI investigated the matter and Anten was arrested weeks later and now faces charges for making threats by interstate communication, a felony offense that carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

He is set to be arraigned in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2024.