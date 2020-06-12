Man accused of torching telecommunications towers in Fontana

Brian Uriel Guzman, 27, of Riverside, pictured in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department following his arrest on June 11, 2020.

Police arrested a Riverside man Thursday after they say he burned two telecommunications towers and tried to burn a third using “homemade incendiary devices” in Fontana the day before.

The investigation began when officials responded to a fire near Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park.

“Officers discovered a telecommunication tower and dry brush around it were on fire,” the Fontana Police Department said in a written statement.

San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

“Approximately 15 minutes later another fire broke out at an additional tower in the area and the fire was extinguished by on-scene personnel,” the statement said.

Arson investigators determined the two fires had been intentionally set, officials said. A third nearby tower was also found with what police described as a “homemade incendiary device” on it.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the device at the third tower failed to ignite the tower,” according to the police statement.

As the investigation continued into the evening, detectives identified 27-year-old Brian Uriel Guzman as a suspect in alleged arsons, according to police and San Bernardino County booking records. Patrols were beefed up in area as officers searched for him.

An officer spotted and recognized Guzman about 9:40 a.m. in the same park, police said. He was taken into custody and arrested.

“Guzman who was found with an additional homemade incendiary device in his possession,” the statement said.

Detectives believe Guzman acted alone, officials said. No additional incendiary devices or other public safety threats were found.

He was booked on suspicion of arson of forest land, arson of property and attempted arson.

Bail for Guzman was set at $250,000 bail pending his initial appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court, scheduled for Monday.