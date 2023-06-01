Forrest Gordon Clark is shown in a photo released by the U.S. Forest Service on Aug. 8, 2018.

A man has been acquitted of starting the destructive Holy Fire in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County in 2018, officials said Thursday, though he was found guilty on another charge.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 56, had been charged with aggravated arson with the intent to cause injury to another or damage property, arson of an inhabited property, arson of forest, making criminal threats and resisting arrest, according to the O.C. District Attorney’s Office. He was also facing an additional count of arson that caused multiple structures to burn.

He was acquitted on the arson charges, but was found guilty on the criminal threat charge, officials said.

While it is unclear exactly how the Holy Fire was sparked, investigators at the time said they have evidence against Clark.

Clark lived in the Holy Jim area for over a decade, and his cabin was the only one of 14 standing after the fire ripped through the neighborhood, the Orange County Register reported.

The blaze scorched more than 23,000 and destroyed 24 structures, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A neighbor told the Register that Clark had been involved in a dispute with another neighbor for years and he ranted about conspiracy theories.

Mike Milligan, a volunteer fire chief, told the newspaper that Clark sent him threatening emails before the blaze, one of which predicted that the Holy Jim community would burn.

Clark allegedly threatened to hurt or kill “Frank R.” in a statement that was “so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific” that the victim feared for his safety.