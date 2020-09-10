Man admits to several sexual acts with a minor after traffic stop in Covina: Police

A man who was stopped by patrol officers in Covina eventually admitted to several sexual acts with a minor, police officials said Thursday.

Akira Bown is shown in a photo released by the Covina Police Department on Sept. 10, 2020.

Akira Bown was stopped sometime Thursday. He was recognized to be a suspect in a police report taken days earlier, police said in social media posts.

Bown was interviewed by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force when he allegedly admitted to the crimes. Authorities did not elaborate on the accusations, however.

The task force also recovered child pornography on the suspect’s phone.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation, lewd acts with a child, and child pornography.

No further details were released.