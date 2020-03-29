Man, adult son found stabbed to death in suspected murder-suicide at Garden Grove home

The 11800 block of Stuart Drive in Garden Grove, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A 77-year-old man and his 29-year-old son were found fatally stabbed inside the father’s Garden Grove home Saturday in what police said appears to be a murder–suicide.

The bodies of Thinh Vu, 77, and his son Thomas Vu, 29, were found after another family member called police to ask that they check on the elderly resident of the home in the 11800 block of Stuart Drive, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

“The reporting party (adult son) was checking on his father and brother, who he had not heard from in days,” Sgt. M. Martinez said in a written statement. “When the son did not get a response at his father’s residence, he called the police for assistance.”

Officers forced their way into the home were they found the two men dead “from what appeared to be stab wounds,” Martinez said.

“At this point of the investigation, it appears to be a murder/suicide, however the investigation is ongoing,” the sergeant said.

Investigators did not indicate which of the men was the suspect and which was the victim.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Garden Grove police at 714-741-5800.

