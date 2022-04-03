A man who allegedly assaulted security guards at a Southern California motel died at a hospital after he was arrested following a violent confrontation with police, authorities said.

Santa Ana officers responded late Friday following reports of a man breaking windows and assaulting the guards at a La Quinta Inn, according to a police statement.

The man, who had injuries to his hands and arms, acted violently when he was confronted by the officers, police said.

“During their efforts to restrain the male, officers used force to place him into custody,” the statement said.

The man was arrested and transported to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died Saturday morning. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death. Santa Ana police will also conduct an internal investigation, per department policy.