A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries and another man was also hospitalized after a crash involving a semi-truck in Ventura.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Ventura area station responded to a call of a head-on crash on the 118 Freeway near Mesa School Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to a CHP release, a 2007 Lexus LS driven by Russell James Young Jr., of Santa Barbara, collided head on with the semi-truck as it was traveling eastbound on the 118 Freeway.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find Young trapped within his vehicle as it was blocking both lanes of the road. They also located the driver of the semi-truck, Aldo Jose Desantiago, of Tarzana, lying down in a dirt road south of the freeway.

“CHP personnel on scene rendered aid to both drivers while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive on scene,” CHP said in a statement. “The Ventura County Fire Department arrived and extricated Mr. Young from the vehicle.”

Young was airlifted to Ventura County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Desantiago, who was helped out of his vehicle by good Samaritans, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Ventura Area office to speak with an investigator at 805-662-2640.