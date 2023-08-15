A man believed to have a fired a gun inside his Fontana home and who was later spotted on a nearby golf course allegedly carrying two firearms was shot by police Tuesday.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to a residence near the Sierra Lake Golf Club, located at 16600 Clubhouse Drive, just before 4 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances around the incident, but KTLA was told that there was a dispute inside the man’s family home where shots were fired. A relative then called police, saying the man was distraught and had been drinking. The man reportedly then left the home with two guns.

When police arrived to the scene, they located the suspect on the golf course, near the clubhouse and a police shooting occurred.

Multiple sources told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff that the man shot by police was an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy. However, authorities in Fontana have yet to confirm that.

“The only thing I can give out is that earlier today, our police department was dispatched here to Sierra Lakes Golf Club where they arrived and confronted a subject who was armed. An officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was hit and went down. He was treated by San Bernardino County Fire medics at the scene and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition,” Fontana Police Officer David Romero said.

Fontana police officers on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Aug. 15, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Myesha Dowe, who lives on the street where initial shooting happened, described what she heard and saw.

“He was in the house arguing or talking to someone inside, shot at the wall, and then took off, ran into the golf…course and…just started shooting, shooting up everything, scaring the golfers, shooting at the police,” she said. “It was bad…seems like mental health is real – he lost his edge, and just started shooting up things in the neighborhood. This is very shocking to me.”

Officials say the investigation into the shooting is just beginning. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the district attorney are at the scene and will be taking control of the investigation.