A man was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a rifle at a public school employee in West Hollywood Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at the Larchmont Charter School campus at 4900 Wilshire Blvd.

According to Los Angeles Police, the suspect brandished the rifle, prompting the school to go on lockdown and notify parents through its emergency alert system.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was arrested a short time later in the Hollywood area.

“There are no reported injuries and no active threat to the community,” police said.

KTLA footage from the scene showed Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies blocking several lanes of travel on Wilshire Boulevard and interviewing witnesses.

It’s unclear if the suspect was connected to the school.

“I heard from my wife that the staff did an amazing job keeping kids safe and calm,” said Olga Lavtar, whose son and daughter attend Larchmont. “I’m glad everybody’s okay.”