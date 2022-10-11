A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week.

The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital where they received “life-saving medical treatment,” police said.

Authorities searched the crime scene for a possible suspect but did not find one.

Then around 1:30 a.m., a third stabbing victim arrived at a hospital. The victim told authorities they had been stabbed in the 500 block of Vinton Street.

The third incident was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 900 block of North Elenor Street. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound who told authorities they had been robbed in the area of Towne and Kingsley avenues.

All four victims are expected to recover.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jesus Perez-Paniagua of Pomona, was eventually found with a bloody knife and the fourth victim’s stolen property, police said.

Perez-Paniagua allegedly “made statements” indicating he was involved in the stabbing that occurred on Eleanor Street, police claimed.

Authorities searched the suspect’s home and allegedly found evidence tying him to the first two incidents. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and possession of a dagger, police said.

On Monday, Perez-Paniagua was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of robbery and procession of a dagger, police said.

Authorities did not release any information about a possible motive.