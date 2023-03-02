Suspect Raymundo Bretado, 47, from Rancho Cucamonga in a photo from the Glendale Police Department.

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing $50,000 from a Home Depot store in Glendale last week.

The suspect was identified as Raymundo Bretado, 47, from Rancho Cucamonga by the Glendale Police Department.

On Feb. 21, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Home Depot located on the 5000 block of San Fernando Road.

Police say Bretado entered the store within the first opening hour and immediately began searching for the store’s manager.

After locating the manager, Bretado lifted his shirt to reveal a firearm while ordering the victim to open the store’s vault, police said.

Bretado then loaded a Home Depot bucket with about $50,000 in cash before walking out through an emergency exit door.

Security video captured the suspect allegedly stealing around $50,000 in cash from a Glendale Home Depot on Feb. 21, 2023. (Glendale Police)

Surveillance video captured the entire ordeal and police were able to identify Bretado as the suspect.

Within 48 hours, the suspect was located and arrested for armed robbery, authorities said.

“During the arrest, detectives located a replica firearm, several thousand dollars in cash, and an orange Home Depot bucket,” police said.

Bretado is currently being held without bail pending his arraignment.